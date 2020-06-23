Wanted criminal arrested after brief encounter with police in UP

A notorious criminal was arrested after a brief encounter with police personnel in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Tuesday

Asif, wanted in a dozen cases of murder and loot, suffered bullet injuries in the encounter on Monday and has been hospitalised, Ratanpuri police station SHO Rajender Giri said

Authorities had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, the officer said.