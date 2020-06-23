Left Menu
Delhi riots case: ED conducts raids at premises of ex AAP councillor, other locations

The ED, in March, had booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Hussain, Islamist group PFI and some others on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of the recent riots in Delhi. The criminal case was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the raids are being carried out under these provisions, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:15 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations including at the premises of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi riots case, officials said. They said at least six premises in Delhi, Noida and few other locations in the national capital region are being searched.

The raids are aimed at collecting evidence in the case, they said. The ED, in March, had booked suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Hussain, Islamist group PFI and some others on charges of money laundering and alleged funding of the recent riots in Delhi.

The criminal case was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the raids are being carried out under these provisions, officials said. Hussain is facing charges of killing an Intelligence Bureau official during the riots in northeast Delhi early this year.  Similar charges to probe the riots have also been pressed against the Popular Front of India (PFI) which is already facing a separate PMLA probe.

