Jagannath Yartra: Erstwhile King of Puri sweeps chariot with gold-handled broom
The annual Jagannath Yatra began in Puri on Tuesday with the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra and Subhadra moved out of the Jagannath temple and seated on chariots which then moved toward the Gundhicha Temple.ANI | Puri (Odisha) | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:49 IST
The annual Jagannath Yatra began in Puri on Tuesday with the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra and Subhadra moved out of the Jagannath temple and seated on chariots which then moved toward the Gundhicha Temple. The erstwhile King of Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb on Tuesday swept the chariot with a broom having a gold handle, as part of the 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual, during the Rath Yatra.
On June 22, the Supreme Court granted permission for the traditional procession of chariots with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government in a limited way with no public attendance. The apex court modified its earlier stay on the annual Yatra. The idol of Lord Balabhadra was brought to the chariot by priests and 'sevayats' for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Puri
- Jagannath temple
- Subhadra
- Balbhadra
ALSO READ
Jewellers want more gold purity standards, seek extension of hallmarking deadline
Over 70,000 citizens returned, 17000 flew out of India on Vande Bharat Mission till date: Hardeep Singh Puri
HC declines to interfere in Puri Rath Yatra at this stage
Over 70000 citizens returned, 17000 flew out of India on Vande Bharat Mission flights till date: Hardeep Singh Puri
Pleas in SC seeking stay or deferment of Puri Rath Yatra due to COVID-19 pandemic