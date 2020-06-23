Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADNOC inks $10 bln deal, keeps tight control of costs amid market downturn

The deal comes as the world's top oil and gas companies, including ADNOC, scramble to control costs in response to the coronavirus crisis which has hammered oil demand and prices. A transformation strategy embarked on four years ago has helped ADNOC adapt more quickly to market changes, and it would continue to work with strategic investors to attract foreign capital and maximise value from its resources, al-Jaber said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:13 IST
ADNOC inks $10 bln deal, keeps tight control of costs amid market downturn

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it had signed a $10 billion gas infrastructure deal with a consortium of investors, while its chief executive told Reuters the company would keep a tight lid on costs amid low oil prices. The mega pipeline deal is the world's single largest energy infrastructure investment this year, CEO Sultan al-Jaber said in a phone interview.

A consortium of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Brookfield Asset Management, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, NH Investment & Securities and Italy's Snam will invest in select ADNOC gas pipeline assets valued at $20.7 billion, ADNOC said. The venture will bring $10.1 billion in foreign direct investment to Abu Dhabi, where real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to contract by 7.5% this year, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The group of investors will acquire a 49% stake in newly formed subsidiary ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets, while ADNOC will hold the remaining 51%. The deal comes as the world's top oil and gas companies, including ADNOC, scramble to control costs in response to the coronavirus crisis which has hammered oil demand and prices.

A transformation strategy embarked on four years ago has helped ADNOC adapt more quickly to market changes, and it would continue to work with strategic investors to attract foreign capital and maximise value from its resources, al-Jaber said. "In today's low price environment we must focus on the things we know we can control and that is of course our cost, we need to remain agile," he said.

Under the gas infrastructure deal, ADNOC will lease its ownership of the pipeline assets to ADNOC Gas Pipelines for 20 years in return for a volume-based tariff. The new subsidiary will distribute 100% of free cash to the investors as quarterly dividends, ADNOC said. Al-Jaber said the OPEC+ pact to cut oil supply has boosted confidence and there have been signs of a tighter oil market in recent weeks, with demand recovering as global economies slowly reopen. That trend is expected to continue for the rest of the year, he added.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Vexed by annexation: The battle inside the EU over Israel   

Two months before Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan on Jan. 28, Luxembourgs foreign minister was certain the U.S. president would break with the European Union and recognise Israeli sovereignty over Jewish settlements in the ...

Saudi Arabia: Hajj will see at most 'thousands' due to virus

A Saudi official said on Tuesday that the hajj pilgrimage, which usually draws up to 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world, will only see at the most a few thousand pilgrims next month due to concerns over the spread of the coronaviru...

Israeli central bank forecasting gets real during pandemic

Swiped a credit card Turned on the lights Driven to work or the supermarket Israels central bank has been watching. With traditional indicators like inflation and unemployment arriving too late or unreliable due to COVID-19 disruptions and ...

'Outliers' anthology series in works, Dr Anthony Fauci subject of first season

Producer Brian Grazer is developing an anthology series based on Malcolm Gladwells bestseller Outliers, the first season of which will have White House infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in focus. According to Variety, the series...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020