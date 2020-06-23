CAF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was injured on Tuesday in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Narayanpur district, police said. The incident occurred at 3 pm under the limits of Orchha police station, nearly 350 kms from Raipur, when a team of security forces was out on an area domination operation, a police official told PTI.

While the patrolling team was advancing through a forest between Dhanora and Orchha, naxals triggered a blast using a remote control and opened firing, he said. Ultras fled when security forces returned firing, the official said.

"Constable Rahul Chelak, belonging to CAF's 16th battalion, sustained injuries in the explosion. He is out of danger," he said. The injured jwaan was shifted to a local hospital from where he will be airlifted to Raipur.

A combing operation is underway in the area, he added. PTI TKP NSK NSK