Don't dilly-dally on crop loans, Maha minister warns banks

Criminal cases will be registered against banks dilly-dallying in giving crop loans to farmers, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh warned on Tuesday. Deshmukh said the sowing period was on and there were complaints against several nationalised banks on crop loan disbursal.

"It is a very serious matter. Criminal cases will be registered against banks dilly-dallying in giving crop loans to farmers," the minister said in a statement. The state government wants farmers to get loans without hassle and a special order had been issued in this regard, he added.