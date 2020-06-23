Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoH&UA extends retention of accommodation to allottees of GPRA

The Ministry had earlier extended the retention period till 30th June 2020 vide OM of even number dated 5th May 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:55 IST
MoH&UA extends retention of accommodation to allottees of GPRA
The Ministry has taken the decision in view of various representations received regarding hardships faced by allottees in hiring alternate accommodation, arranging labour for shifting due to increase in Covid-19 cases. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has provided an extension of retention of Government Accommodation to allottees of GPRA for an additional 15 days, that is, upto 15th July 2020. The Ministry had earlier extended the retention period till 30th June 2020 vide OM of even number dated 5th May 2020. The Ministry has taken the decision in view of various representations received regarding hardships faced by allottees in hiring alternate accommodation, arranging labour for shifting due to increase in Covid-19 cases. The Ministry, vide OM No. 12035/2/2020-Pol.II dated 22nd June 2020, has advised concerned allottees to vacate the accommodation on or before 15th July 2020, else damage charges/market rent will be levied.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: 11 more deaths take COVID toll to 580; 370 fresh infections reported

Eleven more people succumbed to the COVID-19 in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 580, while confirmed coronavirus cases reach 14,728 with 370 fresh infections, a state health department bulletin said. Nine...

Egypt to open mosques but keep Friday prayer ban

Egypt is gradually loosening its partial coronavirus lockdown amid a steady increase of daily infections in recent weeks. Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said Tuesday that his government would reopen mosques and churches starting Saturday a...

Odisha CM watches Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra on TV

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik watched the live telecast of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra, which was held in Puri on Tuesday, at his office at the Lok Seva Bhawan here. The historic rath yatra started without the usual sea of devotees an...

Decision soon on Karnataka-Kerala border reopening in DK dist: Minister

An early decision will be made on re-opening of state borders with Kerala in Dakshina Kannada District, closed due to COVID-19 lockdown, for regular movement with the approval of the Karnataka government, district-in-charge Minister Kota Sr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020