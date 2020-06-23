MoH&UA extends retention of accommodation to allottees of GPRA

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has provided an extension of retention of Government Accommodation to allottees of GPRA for an additional 15 days, that is, upto 15th July 2020. The Ministry had earlier extended the retention period till 30th June 2020 vide OM of even number dated 5th May 2020. The Ministry has taken the decision in view of various representations received regarding hardships faced by allottees in hiring alternate accommodation, arranging labour for shifting due to increase in Covid-19 cases. The Ministry, vide OM No. 12035/2/2020-Pol.II dated 22nd June 2020, has advised concerned allottees to vacate the accommodation on or before 15th July 2020, else damage charges/market rent will be levied.

(With Inputs from PIB)