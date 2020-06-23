2 Africans held for installing skimmer machine, using fake cards to withdraw money

Two African nationals have been arrested for installing skimmer machines in Automated Teller Machines, stealing data from ATM cards to create fake ones and then drawing large sums of money, police said on Tuesday. Twelve ATM cards of different banks, three mobile phones, one laptop, a skimmer machine, a miniature camera to be kept in the kiosk and a backpack were seized from them, they said.

Felix Kisiibo (25) and Khairun Abbdulla (32), natives of Uganda and Tanzania and residing at Yelahanka in the city were arrested recently on a complaint by a bank official. Police said the branch manager of a nationalised bank said in his June 18 complaint that the ATM in charge noticed the duo spending too much time in the kiosk at Ganganagar when he was on his rounds on June 14 to check the condition of the machines and CCTV.

He found them holding a large number of ATM cards and a skimmer machine and drawing large sums of money. When he entered the ATM to question them, they fled from the spot.

Subsequently a team was formed and the two were arrested, police said..