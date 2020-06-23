West Bengal: 11 more deaths take COVID toll to 580; 370 fresh infections reported

Eleven more people succumbed to the COVID-19 in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 580, while confirmed coronavirus cases reach 14,728 with 370 fresh infections, a state health department bulletin said. Nine of the 11 deaths were due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it added.

The number of active cases now stand at 4,930. The discharge rate in West Bengal also improved to 62.58 per cent after 531 patients were relieved from different hospitals in the state.

Till Tuesday, a total of 9,218 people have recovered from the disease in the state. Since Monday, 9,423 samples have been tested in West Bengal, the bulletin said.