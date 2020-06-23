Left Menu
Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count rises to 19,386; death toll 1,363

13 of the 15 fatalities were reported from the city limits and two in other parts of Ahmedabad district, it said. With 381 more people getting discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases in the district rose to 14,394.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:11 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad mounted by 235 to 19,386 on Tuesday, state Health department said. With 15 more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has increased to 1,363, it said.

While 230 of the 235 cases were reported from the Ahmedabad city municipal limits, five cases were reported from part of the district. 13 of the 15 fatalities were reported from the city limits and two in other parts of Ahmedabad district, it said.

With 381 more people getting discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases in the district rose to 14,394. As per the bulletin issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the number of the recovered cases in Ahmedabad city has risen to 13,827, which is 75 per cent of the total cases.

The number of the active cases stood at 3,277 or 17. 8 per cent of the total cases, it said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Ahmedabad city stood at 1,317, which is 7.1 per cent of the total cases, the AMC said. At 590, the highest number of COVID-19 deaths have been reported so far from the civil hospital. SVP Hospital and GCRI Hospital have reported 199 and 102 fatalities, respectively, it said.

With the death of eight patients at private tertiary treatment hospitals on Monday, the toll rose to 239 at such facilities, the AMC said..

