Aerial spraying of insecticides being done in Rajasthan for locust control
Aerial spraying of insecticides is being done by drones in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagore and Jodhpur districts of Rajasthan for locust control, said Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:38 IST
Aerial spraying of insecticides is being done by drones in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagore and Jodhpur districts of Rajasthan for locust control, said Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The Ministry said, "Under Make in India initiative in locust control, trials of prototype vehicle mounted ULV sprayer has been successfully conducted in Ajmer and Bikaner; approvals required for commercial launch are underway."
"Aerial spraying of insecticides is being done by drones in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagore and Jodhpur districts of Rajasthan for locust control in inaccessible areas and for effective control over tall trees," the Ministry said. United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization has appreciated that India is the first country in the world which is controlling Desert Locust through Drones, it added. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Death of Jodhpur NLU student: SC issues notice to Rajasthan on plea for transferring probe to CBI
Locust swarm continue to damage crops in Rajasthan's Barmer
Jodhpur Railway Division sends 50 isolation coaches to Northern Railway
3 arrested in connection with robbery at Jodhpur's jewellery shop
Jodhpur division of North-Western Railway converts 150 train coaches into COVID-19 isolation wards