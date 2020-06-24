Left Menu
Development News Edition

India pledges USD 10 million to UNRWA over next two years

India on Tuesday announced that it will contribute USD 10 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) over the coming two years and asserted that capacity enhancement through training and building durable institutions is a major plank of its developmental assistance to Palestine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 00:16 IST
India pledges USD 10 million to UNRWA over next two years
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

India on Tuesday announced that it will contribute USD 10 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) over the coming two years and asserted that capacity enhancement through training and building durable institutions is a major plank of its developmental assistance to Palestine. Addressing an extraordinary virtual ministerial pledging conference for UNRWA, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that as a steadfast supporter of the Palestinian cause, India deeply appreciates the generous support and untiring work of host countries, donors and UNRWA to ensure millions of "our Palestinian brothers and sisters displaced from their homeland lead a life of dignity". "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreck havoc across the globe, stretching governments' resources to address healthcare and socio-economic needs of their own people, and constraining capacities to assist others," he said. But, victory over this unprecedented crisis demands collective and concerted action, Muraleedharan asserted. Therefore, despite a surge in domestic demand for medical supplies amidst rising COVID-19 cases, India is assisting countries in need of critical, life saving drugs, he said. "We are sending a medical shipment to Palestine next week," Muraleedharan said.

"Capacity enhancement through training and building durable institutions is a major plank of our developmental assistance to Palestine," he said. India provides 250 annual scholarships to Palestinian youth and officials, apart from regular customized training programs, and its current project grant is around USD 72 million, he said.

Asserting that UNRWA needs continued support, Muraleedharan said when certain countries withdrew funding, India had stepped up its annual pledge from USD 1.25 million to USD 5 million in 2018. "For this year, we have already disbursed USD 2 million and will soon be remitting the balance USD 3 million. I am pleased to announce that we will contribute another USD 10 million to UNRWA over the coming two years," he said.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

Germany puts Guetersloh in lockdown after virus outbreak at meatpacking plant

Science News Roundup: NASA to develop program for private missions; China puts final satellite into orbit to try to rival GPS networ and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's Buhari sees threat to West African currency plan

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday that West Africas plan to adopt a common currency was being put at risk by some countries attempts to progress more quickly than the agreed timetable.Nations in the region are aiming to ad...

U.S. Republican lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider Germany troop reduction plan

A group of House of Representatives Republicans urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to reconsider his decision to cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany, saying their presence is the backbone of NATOs deterrent against Russian aggress...

EG sever ties with GranDgranT after sexual harassment accusations

Evil Geniuses severed ties with Dota 2 caster Grant GranDgranT Harris after multiple accusations of sexual harassment against him. Effective immediately, Grant GranDgranT Harris has been released and is no longer a member of Evil Geniuses, ...

LGBT+ stars parade rainbow-dressed pooches in Pride dog show

By Darnell Christie LONDON, June 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - LGBT celebrities will join other dog lovers parading their pets in a virtual dog show for charity this month with a special category to celebrate Pride.With hundreds of dog sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020