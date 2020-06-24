Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auckland Constable honoured by new recruits, senior Police leadership

Minister of Police Stuart Nash says Constable Hunt’s death on duty on Friday weighed heavily on today’s graduation of 38 new constables from Recruit Wing 338.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:17 IST
Auckland Constable honoured by new recruits, senior Police leadership
“In March 2018 I attended Matt’s graduation. The officers in today’s wing have all the passion and enthusiasm for their new career that the constables of recruit wing 312 displayed more than two years ago,” said Mr Nash. Image Credit: Twitter(@Stuart_NashMP)

Auckland Constable Matt Hunt has been honoured by brand new Police recruits and senior Police leadership at the latest graduation ceremony at the Royal New Zealand Police College today.

Minister of Police Stuart Nash says Constable Hunt's death on duty on Friday weighed heavily on today's graduation of 38 new constables from Recruit Wing 338.

"In March 2018 I attended Matt's graduation. The officers in today's wing have all the passion and enthusiasm for their new career that the constables of recruit wing 312 displayed more than two years ago," said Mr Nash.

"The best tribute to today's new constables can pay to Constable Hunt is to live their careers with the same passion he had. Together we marked a minute's silence in honour of Matt.

"The constables represent a cross-section of the communities they will serve. More than a third of the new officers are female; 13 per cent are Maori; the youngest is aged 20 and the eldest is 55.

"Today's graduation means that since the Coalition Government was formed 2,198 new Police officers have been deployed all over the country.

"The total number of Police officers has grown to just over 10,100 full-time equivalent officers. After attrition the Police frontline has grown by an extra 1,265 officers, or more than 14 percent, since the start of the 2017/18 year," Mr Nash said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Over 73.5 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 in India till June 23: ICMR

Over 73.5&#160;lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 till June 23, of which&#160;2.15 lakh were examined on Tuesday, the highest in a day since the beginning of the pandemic, ICMR officials said on Wednesday. The apex health research b...

FOREX-Dollar dips as market risk sentiment sours

The dollar regained some ground on Wednesday after two straight days of losses, as money markets tempered hopes of a rapid global economic recovery. The U.S. currency gained more than 0.2 against a basket of currencies, as risk sentiment so...

Austria warns against travel to German state after abattoir outbreak

Austria has issued a warning against travel to the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia after a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse there, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.More than 1,500 workers at the ab...

Army constructs composite bridge critical for controlling fire at Assam's Baghjan oil field

The Indian Army on Monday completed the construction of a composite bridge at the blow out site of Well Number 5 in Baghjan Oil Field in Assam. Oil India Limited on June 14, through the civil administration, had requisitioned assistance of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020