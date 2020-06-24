Auckland Constable honoured by new recruits, senior Police leadership

Auckland Constable Matt Hunt has been honoured by brand new Police recruits and senior Police leadership at the latest graduation ceremony at the Royal New Zealand Police College today.

Minister of Police Stuart Nash says Constable Hunt's death on duty on Friday weighed heavily on today's graduation of 38 new constables from Recruit Wing 338.

"In March 2018 I attended Matt's graduation. The officers in today's wing have all the passion and enthusiasm for their new career that the constables of recruit wing 312 displayed more than two years ago," said Mr Nash.

"The best tribute to today's new constables can pay to Constable Hunt is to live their careers with the same passion he had. Together we marked a minute's silence in honour of Matt.

"The constables represent a cross-section of the communities they will serve. More than a third of the new officers are female; 13 per cent are Maori; the youngest is aged 20 and the eldest is 55.

"Today's graduation means that since the Coalition Government was formed 2,198 new Police officers have been deployed all over the country.

"The total number of Police officers has grown to just over 10,100 full-time equivalent officers. After attrition the Police frontline has grown by an extra 1,265 officers, or more than 14 percent, since the start of the 2017/18 year," Mr Nash said.

