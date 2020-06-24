Rath Yatra: Odisha Police urges people to avoid visiting Puri as 'darshan' not allowed

A day after the start of the annual Jagannath Yatra here, Odisha Police on Wednesday appealed to people to avoid going to Puri as the "darshan" of the deities is not permitted. "In view of curfew in part of Puri, all are requested to avoid going to Puri today. It is again reiterated that Darshan of Trinity for devotees is NOT allowed," tweeted Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay.

Puri district administration has relaxed the curfew imposed from 9 pm on June 22 to 2 pm on June 24 to stop the entry of people and vehicles into the district during the Rath Yatra. Some restrictions are still in force in a few areas. On June 22, the Director General of Police announced the travel advisory for June 22 to June 24, saying, "Vehicular traffic will not be permitted into Puri district from 9 pm of 22 June to 2 pm of 24 June except for vehicles on Government duty, Police & Emergency Services. All are requested to co-operate."

Following this, the district administration modified the restriction and said, "This advisory is modified. Restrictions for travel to Puri on 24 has been withdrawn, however, has put some restrictions for a few areas of Puri Town." (ANI)