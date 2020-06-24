Gujarat: Policeman arrested for assaulting bank employee

A police constable was suspended and arrested for allegedly thrashing a bank employee in Surat district after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought timely action in the matter. Bank officials said police constable Ghanshyam Shyora entered the Canara Bank's Saroli branch on Monday and asked the woman clerk to print his passbook. When told the printer wasn't working, he lost lost temper, abused her and started slapping and pushing her. The video of the attack went viral on social media.

"My office is being informed that the Commissioner of Police visited @canarabanks Saroli branch and assured staff of full cooperation; the accused police constable is placed under suspension," Sitharaman tweeted on Wednesday. The minister said her office had spoken to the Surat Commissioner of Police R B Brahmbhatt who assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately.

"Will be closely following this matter. Wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity," the minister tweeted. Sitharaman said she also spoke to Surat district Collector Dhaval Patel on the incident and was assured of timely action.

Brahmbhatt said the constable has been suspended and placed under arrest. A case was registered at Puna police station in Surat on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), a police official said. In the CCTV footage released by the bank, the police constable is seen manhandling the woman bank employee.

In another video, shot by a bank employee, he is seen misbehaving and threatening other bank staffers after entering restricted area..