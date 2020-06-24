Ambulance assistant dies of COVID-19 in TN

A 22-year old ambulance assistant succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday at a hospital here, becoming the first victim to the viral infection in nearby Tirupur, health department sources said. The youth, who was working in Tirupur district's 108 ambulance service at Avanashipalayam, though died here, the fatality would figure in that district as he was living and working there, they said.

The young emergency services worker became the first fatality in Tirupur district, which as on Tuesday had nil deaths, only four active cases and of the total 120 positive patients 116 were discharged following treatment in various health facilities. Admitted on June 18 at the ESI Hospital here, he died early on Wednesday without responding to nearly a week's treatment, sources said.

Hailing from Dindigul district, he underwent a coronavirus confirmatory test as he experienced body pain following his return from his native. He tested positive and was admitted to the government sector hospital here.