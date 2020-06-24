Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sena hails 'victory' against coronavirus in Dharavi

km, Dharavi had 491 cases in April with the growth rate of 12% when the number of cases were doubling every 18 days. As per an official release, the proactive measures adopted by the BMC brought down the COVID-19 growth rate to 4.3 per centin May and further down to 1.02 per centin June.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:11 IST
Sena hails 'victory' against coronavirus in Dharavi

With the number of new COVID-19 cases from Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai trickling down to a single digit, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday hailed the "defeat" of the coronavirus as a befitting reply of the party-led government to its critics, an oblique reference to the BJP. Dharavi, which was once a troublesome coronavirus hotspot, had on Tuesday reported just five new cases, the lowest since April 5. The total number of cases now stands at 2,189.

"Controlling the spread of the the pandemic in Dharavi calls for celebrations. Those criticising the MVA government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis should also be invited for the celebration," said the editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'. It said the difficult task to curb the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi has earned accolades for the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is ruled by the Sena, from the Centre.

The Sena also thanked residents of Dharavi for adhering to the lockdown norms and following various other measures. Commenting on the strategy adopted in Dharavi, the edit said the BMC administration increased testing and tracing of contacts and also made lockdown rules stricter.

The Sena also praised BMC commissioner I S Chahal and Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh for the Dharavi success. "However, the war against the virus is not yet over.

Cases are rising elsewhere in Maharashtra," it said. With the highest population density of 2,27,136 persons per sq. km, Dharavi had 491 cases in April with the growth rate of 12% when the number of cases were doubling every 18 days.

As per an official release, the proactive measures adopted by the BMC brought down the COVID-19 growth rate to 4.3 per centin May and further down to 1.02 per centin June. These measures also ensured an improved case doubling time to 43 days in May and 78 days in June 2020.

It listed challenges like common toilets, high population density, narrow lanes and crammed neighbourhood, which made it difficult to ensure that people adhere to social distancing norms. "The BMC adopted a model of actively following four T's Tracing, Tracking, Testing and Treating. This approach included activities like proactive screening.

"While 47,500 people were covered by doctors and private clinics in house-to-house screening, about 14,970 people were screened with the help of mobile vans while 4,76,775 others were surveyed by BMC health workers," the release said. Fever clinics were set up for screening high risk category such as elderly/senior citizens, which helped to screen 3.6 lakh people, it said.

"About 8,246 senior citizens were surveyed and as part of its policy of 'timely separation', they were separated. Altogether, 5,48,270 people have been screened in Dharavi. The suspected cases were shifted to well organized COVID Care Centres and Quarantine Centres," the release said.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Pope writes to Zanardi saying he has given "lesson of humanity"

Pope Francis has written to former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi, who is in intensive care after suffering severe head injuries in a handbike accident on Friday, telling him his life is a lesson of humanity.In a ha...

Living with the tag of 'sexy' at a young age felt horrible: Riya Sen

Actor Riya Sen says being sexualised in films and music videos at a young age made her so uncomfortable that she decided to stop working in Hindi movies. Riya hails from a family of artistes that includes her grandmother Suchitra Sen, moth...

Hunger or coronavirus? In fast-growing Kabul, poor Afghans dice with death

Shir Jan came to Kabul 10 years ago, excited by the Afghan capitals modern buildings, many lights and the promise of a better life - but none of his dreams have materialised and the new coronavirus pandemic has reduced him to a beggar.Like ...

UK airports warn 20,000 jobs at risk as travel slump continues

Up to 20,000 jobs could go at Britains airports, an industry group warned, calling on the government to do more to help an aviation industry that was shut down by the COVID pandemic and is now struggling to restart due to quarantine rules. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020