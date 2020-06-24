Left Menu
Development News Edition

OBC Commission's tenure extended by 6 months

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend the tenure of the OBC Commission by six months, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. Now its tenure has been extended till January 31, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:36 IST
OBC Commission's tenure extended by 6 months

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend the tenure of the OBC Commission by six months, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. He said the panel was tasked to make various recommendations related to Other Backward Classes, but its work was affected due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Among other things, the panel was also mandated to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within the Other Backward Classes. Now its tenure has been extended till January 31, 2021.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland drags feet on abortion a year after UK orders roll-out

Almost a year after the British parliament voted to legalize abortion in Northern Ireland, one of the last regions in Western Europe with a ban, women there face gaps in the provision due to renewed local political roadblocks. The regions s...

Pakistan team would be better off in England than in Pakistan: Holding

West Indies pace legend Michael Holding feels that Pakistan cricket team would be better off touring England rather than staying put in their own country considering the spurt in COVID-19 cases there. As many as 10 out of the 29 England-bou...

Philippine villagers brace as volcano grows restive

Philippine villagers near a restive volcano on a central island are bracing for possible evacuations that would require physical distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said Wednesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcano...

Pak teenager commits suicide after failing to complete online game task

A 16-year-old Pakistani boy allegedly committed suicide after failing to complete a task while playing a popular online game, police have said. Mohammad Zakarya, a resident of Hingerwal, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020