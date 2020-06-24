Man held for minor cousin's rape in UP's Fatehpur

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur for allegedly raping his minor cousin, resulting in pregnancy, police said on Wednesday

According to them, the crime allegedly took place seven months ago in the Fatehpur’s Malwan area. The pregnancy was detected after the 14-year-old girl underwent an ultrasound, they said

SP Kapil Dev Mishra said according to the FIR, the girl was raped by her cousin Jaikaran Pal in a forest area and the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone. The girl’s family lodged a complaint after they came to know that the girl was pregnant, police said.