AP CM launches Rs 15,000 dole for women of Kapu community

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched yet another dole scheme under which financial assistance of Rs 15,000 will be given to women of Kapu community in the age group of 45-60. The Kapu Nestham scheme is one of the pre-poll promises made by the chief minister.

In a period of five years, they will be getting a total of Rs 75,000, an official statement said. About Rs 354 crore is distributed to over 2.36 lakh women having rice cards and belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities.

The amount is deposited as an unencumbered amount. The list of beneficiaries will be displayed at the Village Secretariat, the statement said quoting the Chief Minister at the launch.

If any beneficiaries are left, they can apply and will get the benefit within one month, he added. The chief minister also said that the government has been implementing welfare schemes in a transparent manner giving no scope for any corruption as the amount is directly credited into the bank account of the beneficiaries.

The state has spent, during its 13 months in office, over Rs 43,000 crore benefiting 3.98 crore people which went directly into their bank accounts without any pilferage, he said. After the launch, Jagan said more than 23 lakh people of Kapu community were given Rs 4,470 crore benefit under different welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Vasati Deevena, Viya Deevana, Vahana Mitra, Chedodu, Videshi Viday Deevena and Kapu Nestham and other schemes.

The previous government made tall promises for the welfare of Kapu community promising that it will spend Rs 1,000 crore per annum but has allotted a meagre Rs 400 crore on an average for the five years it was in office, he claimed. "But our government has spent Rs 4,470 crore in just one year for the Kapu community," he added.