Uttarakhand Ayurved dept issues notice to Patanjali for developing COVID medicines

A notice has been issued to yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved asking how it got permission to make the Ayurvedic formulation for treating COVID-19, said YS Rawat Licence Officer, Uttarakhand Ayurved Department on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Rawat said that the Ayurved Department has issued a license to patanjali for immunity booster, cough and fever only.

"As per Patanjali's application on June 10, we issued them license on June 12. They did not mention coronavirus, we only approved a license for immunity booster, cough and fever. We have issued them a notice asking how they got permission to make the the medicines claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19," Rawat said. "The Permission is required to be taken and under the third DMRI 1954, it is not legal to make such a claim," he added.

Meanwhile, MoS for the Union Ayush Ministry Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that his Ministry will clear its stance on pharmaceutical giant Patanjali's newly-launched ayurvedic drugs 'Coronil and Swasari' for the novel coronavirus after reviewing the report sent by it. The AYUSH Ministry had said on Tuesday that it has taken cognizance of news in the media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for the treatment of COVID-19 by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar and said the company has been asked to "stop advertising/publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined".

In a release, the Ministry said that facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it. Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched 'Coronil and Swasari' claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19 and said clinical trials have shown favourable results. (ANI)