COVID-19: Rules relaxed for weddings in Indore and Bhopal

Authorities have eased norms for weddings in Bhopal and Indore, the two worst-hit districts of Madhya Pradesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday. Now, citizens won't have to take prior permission from the authorities to organise weddings in both the districts, the official said. Bhopal and Indore, which are in the red zone, together account for more than half of the state's COVID-19 cases.

PTI | Bhopalindore | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:45 IST
Authorities have eased norms for weddings in Bhopal and Indore, the two worst-hit districts of Madhya Pradesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday. Now, citizens won't have to take prior permission from the authorities to organise weddings in both the districts, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, which are in the red zone, together account for more than half of the state's COVID-19 cases. According to fresh relaxations, 50 persons can attend weddings in Indore, while 40 guests are permitted in Bhopal, he said.

Earlier, the maximum limit of wedding guests in Indore was 12 and 20 in Bhopal. As many as 50 guests can be invited to a wedding, apart from 10 service providers like bands, hairdressers etc, an official from the Indore district administration said.

However, the authorities in both the districts said social distancing norms will have to be followed during ceremonies and organisers will have to make arrangements to prevent the viral spread. Meanwhile, the authorities in these districts have also provided relaxations for opening of shops.

In Indore, eateries serving breakfast can now remain open from 6 am to 10 am, while in Bhopal, shops can operate till 9 pm and 8.30 pm in some areas, the officials said..

