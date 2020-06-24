Left Menu
Kerala reports highest single-day spike of 152 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 152 new COVID-19 positive cases in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:58 IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 152 new COVID-19 positive cases in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference here, he said that 90 per cent of the total new cases are those who returned from outside the state.

"Highest single-day spike of 152 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kerala today, this is for the sixth consecutive day that Kerala has recorded more than 100 cases per day. There are 3,603 cases in the state of which 1,691 are active cases," Vijayan said. "Of the 152 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today, 98 have returned from abroad and 46 from other states. Out of the total cases reported in the state, 90 per cent are those who returned from outside the state," he said. (ANI)

