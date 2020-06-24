Left Menu
8 more COVID-19 fatalities in Punjab, 230 new cases

Pathankot reported seven cases, Bathinda six, Mohali five, Ferozepur four, Rupnagar three and one each in Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Moga and Mansa. Sixteen people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Wednesday have travel history to other states.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab reported eight more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the state's toll to 113, while 230 fresh cases pushed its tally to 4,627, according to a medical bulletin. Four deaths were reported in Jalandhar, two in Amritsar and one each in Kapurthala and Sangrur, the bulletin issued by state health authorities said.

Of the 230 fresh cases, 64 were reported in Sangrur, followed by 43 in Jalandhar, 33 in Muktsar, 27 in Ludhiana, 14 in Amritsar, and nine each in Kapurthala and Patiala. Pathankot reported seven cases, Bathinda six, Mohali five, Ferozepur four, Rupnagar three, and one each in Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Moga, and Mansa.

Sixteen people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Wednesday have travel history to other states. According to the bulletin, 52 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection. A total of 3,099 people have been cured of the infection so far.

There are 1,415 active cases in the state, the bulletin stated. Amritsar continued to top the state's COVID-19 tally with 806 cases, followed by 645 in Jalandhar, 642 in Ludhiana, 309 in Sangrur, 235 in Patiala, 224 in Mohali and 196 in Gurdaspur.

Pathankot has 195 cases, Tarn Taran 186, Hoshiarpur 165, SBS Nagar 126, Muktsar 117, Fatehgarh Sahib 101, Faridkot 100, Rupnagar 94, Moga 86, Bathinda 85, Ferozepur 81, Kapurthala 76, Fazilka 75, Barnala 46 and Mansa 43. Six patients are critical and on ventilator support, while 18 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,60,857 samples have been taken so far for testing, it said.

