Jaipur: Man held for taking bribe from cop on behalf of senior official

A man was arrested here on Wednesday after he allegedly claimed to be an agent of a senior police officer and received Rs 5 lakh bribe from an SHO. The suspect was identified as Pramod Sharma, who runs a tours and travel agency here, an anti-corruption bureau official said.

Sharma was allegedly seen at the official residence of DIG, Bharatpur, Laxman Gaur and the bureau had the information that the telephone of the DIG's residence was used in contacting the station house officer, ADG Saurabh Srivastava said. Sharma had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the SHO, Udhyog Nagar, Chandraprakash in exchange of protection from the DIG and a good ACR (annual confidential report), but the matter was settled at Rs 5 lakh, he said.

The SHO made a complaint to the ACB and Sharma was trapped while accepting the bribe amount, Srivastava said. The suspect has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the role of the DIG in the case is being examined, he said.

In another case, the ACB caught Tonk's chief district education officer and a teacher while accepting bribe of Rs 50,000, officials said. The complainant in this case, also a government teacher, told the ACB that the education officer Shivram Singh was demanding the bribe through a fellow teacher Sitaram Agrawal, they said.

Singh had allegedly threatened the complainant that an investigation will be launched against him for financial irregularities in publishing exam papers if he does not pay the bribe, the officials said. After verification of the complaint, both the accused were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they added..