Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal asks centre to scrap order requiring COVID patients to visit govt facility for assessment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the Centre to withdraw a new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility, saying the order is "not correct".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:15 IST
Kejriwal asks centre to scrap order requiring COVID patients to visit govt facility for assessment
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the Centre to withdraw a new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility, saying the order is "not correct". The chief minister said that if the administration and police forcibly take patients to COVID care centres for their clinical assessment, it will be like 15-day detention for them.

He also said that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is "not severe" yet. "The Delhi government, Centre and other organisations have been working in cooperation with each other. I request the Centre to roll back the order," Kejriwal told reporters during a visit at a banquet hall-turned-COVID care facility.

If a COVID-19 patient has a fever of 103 F, he will also have to stand in long queues at government-run centres under the new system, Kejriwal said, asking whether a system should work like this. Those who can recover at homes should be allowed to stay at home and those who require hospitalisation should be facilitated for the same, the CM said.

He said he has received several requests to that the new order be reversed as it is not feasible for people to follow in all circumstances. "For instance, your 80-year-old mother is infected with coronavirus and she is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms, and she needs treatment at home, how will you take her to a quarantine centre or a govt facility? At home, she can be taken care of by her children in a better way" the chief minister said.

He demanded the implementation of previous system under which medical teams of district administration would visit the houses of infected persons to check on them and guide them about the process they were required to follow to recover. Lt Governor Anil Baijal last week issued an order making it mandatory for every new COVID-19 patient to visit a care centre for clinical assessment to ascertain whether he or she requires hospitalisation or home isolation.

The chief minister also said the government has 13,500 beds, which is sufficient for now. Out of these beds, 6,200 beds have been occupied, he said. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 3,788 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city over the 70,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,365. On Tuesday, the city had reported the highest single-day spike till now of 3,947 cases.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Amid rising virus cases, TN stops inter-district public transport bus services for 6 days

Inter-district public transport bus services are being withdrawn for six days in Tamil Nadu from Thursday and e-pass made mandatory for travel outside a district, the government announced, reintroducing the curbs amid continuing surge in CO...

United Breweries Q4 net profit down 39.3 pc to Rs 42 cr

United Breweries Ltd UBL on Wednesday reported a 39.27 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 41.82 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 68.87 crore during the January-March...

WHO's Tedros sees 10-millionth coronavirus case next week

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom said on Wednesday he expected the number of novel coronavirus cases around the world, now at about 9.3 million, to reach 10 million next week.Tedros also told a news briefing he back...

'The ball is in the UK's court,' EU's Brexit negotiator says

Britain must send clear signals that it wants to seal a deal with the European Union on their relationship after Brexit, the blocs chief negotiator said ahead of more talks with London, adding a deal was still possible before the end of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020