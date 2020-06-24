Left Menu
Realising that the family has become suspicious, about their activities, the man allegedly made telephone calls to the actress seeking extortion money and threatened to ruin her film career. Police said they suspect the man, who contacted the actress using a fake profile, to be the kingpin of the racket.

Four held for threatening actress Shamna Kasim

Four people, suspected to be members of an organised gang of cheats, have been arrested for allegedly threatening a South Indian film actress and making a bid to extort money from her family, police said on Tuesday. Police launched a probe based on a complaint filed by actress Shamna Kasim's mother and arrested the four,all hailing from Thrissur, last evening.

They have been remanded to judicial custody. Police said investigation is on to nab other members including the kingpin of the racket.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred in April while the actress was staying with her family at their residence in Maradu here during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The four allegedly approached the family of the actress with a marriage proposal for her, showing the photograph of a handsome man, claiming that he was a Kozhikode-based jewellery showroom owner.

The family of the actress got in touch with the man through the contact number provided by the gang. One day the family allegedly received a phone call from him, seeking financial help,which made them suspicious.

They realised that attempts were being made to cheat them,police said. Realising that the family has become suspicious, about their activities, the man allegedly made telephone calls to the actress seeking extortion money and threatened to ruin her film career.

Police said they suspect the man, who contacted the actress using a fake profile, to be the kingpin of the racket. Steps are on to trace him and other gang members, they added.

