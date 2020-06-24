Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP MLA urges Centre to rollback policy on visit to COVID centres for health assessment in Delhi

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Wednesday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to roll back the new policy which makes it mandatory for every novel coronavirus patient in Delhi to visit COVID care centres for a health assessment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:29 IST
AAP MLA urges Centre to rollback policy on visit to COVID centres for health assessment in Delhi

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Wednesday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to roll back the new policy which makes it mandatory for every novel coronavirus patient in Delhi to visit COVID care centres for a health assessment. As per the earlier policy of the Delhi government, a vigilance officer and a Delhi government doctor used to visit a patient, and examine him or her. "After thorough examination, a suggestion would be made with regard to the need for institutional quarantine or treatment in home isolation. Visit to a COVID care centre was not required in the previous policy of the Delhi government," he said

But the new rules put in place by the central government compels everyone, even those with high fever, to stand in long queues outside the COVID care centres and subsequently get themselves examined by a doctor at there, Chadha said. "This new rule has created chaos and fear in the minds of patients. They are calling and asking us how they will reach COVID care centres. From where will such a huge number of ambulances come to carry these patients? I am confident that the home minister will reconsider this order and put more focus on home isolation," he said.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Amid rising virus cases, TN stops inter-district public transport bus services for 6 days

Inter-district public transport bus services are being withdrawn for six days in Tamil Nadu from Thursday and e-pass made mandatory for travel outside a district, the government announced, reintroducing the curbs amid continuing surge in CO...

United Breweries Q4 net profit down 39.3 pc to Rs 42 cr

United Breweries Ltd UBL on Wednesday reported a 39.27 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 41.82 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 68.87 crore during the January-March...

WHO's Tedros sees 10-millionth coronavirus case next week

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom said on Wednesday he expected the number of novel coronavirus cases around the world, now at about 9.3 million, to reach 10 million next week.Tedros also told a news briefing he back...

'The ball is in the UK's court,' EU's Brexit negotiator says

Britain must send clear signals that it wants to seal a deal with the European Union on their relationship after Brexit, the blocs chief negotiator said ahead of more talks with London, adding a deal was still possible before the end of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020