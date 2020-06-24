Left Menu
Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 215 to 19,601; death toll 1,378

While 205 of the 215 new cases were reported from the Ahmedabad municipal limits, the rest ten were reported from other parts of the district, it said. As per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the number of the recovered cases in the city has risen further and now stands at 14,208, which is about 76 per cent of the total cases.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:03 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 215 to 19,601 on Wednesday, state Health department said. With 15 more people succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities has risen to 1,378.

A total of 401 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day in the district, taking the number of the recovered cases to 14,795. While 205 of the 215 new cases were reported from the Ahmedabad municipal limits, the rest ten were reported from other parts of the district, it said.

As per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the number of the recovered cases in the city has risen further and now stands at 14,208, which is about 76 per cent of the total cases. At 3,113, the number of active cases in Ahmedabad is 16.7 per cent of the total cases, it said.

At 678, the western zone in Ahmedabad has the highest number of active cases, which is 21.8 per cent of the total active cases, followed by the north zone with 588 active cases, the AMC said. At 416, "super spreaders" like vegetable vendors, grocery shop owners etc. account for 13.4 per cent of the total active cases, as per the civic body.

