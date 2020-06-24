Left Menu
Development News Edition

170 signatories endorse UN ceasefire appeal during COVID crisis

The statement on Tuesday expressed “deep concern” for those areas of the world where fighting continues, particularly in the midst of the global health crisis.

UN News | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:29 IST
170 signatories endorse UN ceasefire appeal during COVID crisis
The signatories underscored that diplomatic action and collective efforts are needed in the common fight against COVID-19 and reaffirmed the importance of “global unity and solidarity in confronting this scourge”.  Image Credit: Wikipedia

The UN Member States, Observers and others sent a strong political message this week, with the announcement that 170 signatories have now endorsed the UN's call to silence the guns, and stand united against the global threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative, prompted by Malaysia, shows that a large majority of nations are now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the global ceasefire call that Secretary-General António Guterres made back in March when the pandemic was just picking up speed.

The statement on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" for those areas of the world where fighting continues, particularly in the midst of the global health crisis.

While spotlighting the impact on the world's most vulnerable, especially women and children, the document reads: "We must muster all our efforts to save lives and alleviate social and economic devastation on our peoples."

Acting collectively

The signatories underscored that diplomatic action and collective efforts are needed in the common fight against COVID-19 and reaffirmed the importance of "global unity and solidarity in confronting this scourge".

Coronavirus Portal & News Updates

Against the backdrop of the pandemic's profound impact on all three key UN pillars – peace and security, development and human rights – the States underscored the importance of multilateralism, rule of law, diplomacy and negotiation as "fundamental" in promoting and supporting peaceful dispute settlements.

"We are mindful that a peaceful condition is indispensable to facilitate humanitarian access in fragile and conflict-affected situations", the statement spelt out, highlighting the belief that "efforts to relieve human suffering and conflict resolution should go hand-in-hand in leading action to address the pandemic".

Give peace a chance

In approaching the 75th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter, the signatories called on all actors "to do the utmost" to respond to the ceasefire appeal.

"We remain united in our shared humanity and in giving peace a chance."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch set to further ease coronavirus measures as infection rate drops

The Dutch government announced a widespread easing of coronavirus lockdown measures on Wednesday that will allow outdoor gatherings, group restaurant visits and regular public transport services from July 1.After the summer, soccer matches ...

K'taka Medical Education Minister reviews preparedness for conducting SSLC Exams

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday held a video conference with senior officials to review the preparedness for conducting of SSLC examinations safely which is beginning from tomorrow. 8,48,203 students will appear for th...

Pacers' Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon tested positive for the coronavirus, the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday. Brogdon, 27, has been active in racial and social justice efforts since the coronavirus pandemic caused a work stoppag...

Doping-U.S. threatens to pull WADA funding as war of words escalates

The United States is threatening to cut off funding to the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA unless it immediately enacts serious reforms, according to a report by the White Houses Office of National Drug Control Policy ONDCP.If WADA does not c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020