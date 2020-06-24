Left Menu
Development News Edition

No beds, ventilators to treat more than 4000 patients in K'taka: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday claimed that there are shortage of beds and ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:28 IST
No beds, ventilators to treat more than 4000 patients in K'taka: HD Kumaraswamy
Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday claimed that there are shortage of beds and ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients in the state. In a series of tweets, he targetted the Karnataka government on COVID-19 management.

"The state government has failed to provide adequate treatment to those infected with corona. There are no beds and no ventilators to treat more than four thousand patients. Self-induced lockdown is the only solution," he tweeted. In his subsequent tweet, he said, "Residents of the state, including Bangalore, now have only one way to escape from COVID-19. Stay at home and celebrate yourself as a self-proclaimed lockdown. Money is not more important than life. Your life is in your hands now."

In another tweet, former Chief Minister alleged that the government has fixed Rs 10-15,000 per day for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals. "The state government is also saying this indirectly. The 'home remedy' in the home is to stay at home and be safe. The government has fixed Rs 10-15,000 per day for the treatment of this infection in private hospitals. How poor can afford it while upper class can't afford," he tweeted.

"If four members of a family infected with corona, the cost of treatment for a 15-day treatment at a private hospital is Rs 5-6 lakh. Where do the poor bring that Much money? We must save our lives while the government is sitting incapable. This is my concern for the people of the state," he said in another tweet. In a video message that HD Kumaraswamy demanded the state government to give all kinds of safety and security to the students who are writing the SSLC exam tomorrow.

HD Kumaraswamy also urged students to be careful. About 8,48,203 students will appear in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination tomorrow, said Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says China's Africa lending creates unsustainable debt burdens

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday blasted Chinas policy on lending to African countries, reiterating Washingtons charges that it creates unsustainable debt burdens.Chinas President Xi Jinping indicated in a speech at a China-...

Why Frozen 3 requires extra time, Trailer on Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 released

Frozen 3 is undeniably a highly anticipated animated movies, thanks to Frozen 2 for making a successful record in the global box office. Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest gross...

India, US 'most essential' countries for global peace: Texas Governor

The US and India, as the worlds two leading democracies, can provide a balance globally and are the most essential countries to ensure peace and prosperity, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said. Participating in a webinar here on Tuesday, Ab...

3 held near Delhi while transporting 30 kg cannabis from Andhra

Three suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Greater Noida after 30 kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from their possession on Wednesday, police said. The traffickers were held during a police check in Dadri area while they were t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020