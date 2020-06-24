Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief urges Israel to abandon annexation plans

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made annexation a major pledge during campaigning, ahead of the latest round of national elections held in March.

UN News | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:34 IST
UN chief urges Israel to abandon annexation plans
In supporting the Secretary-General’s appeal to Israel, Mr Mladenov feared annexation could trigger instability across the occupied Palestinian territory and even beyond. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The UN Secretary-General has called on Israel to scrap plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, a move that could occur as early as next week.

"We are at a watershed moment", António Guterres told a virtual meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday.

"If implemented, annexation would constitute a most serious violation of international law, grievously harm the prospect of a two-State solution and undercut the possibilities of a renewal of negotiations. I call on the Israeli Government to abandon its annexation plans."

Farther than ever from peace

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made annexation a major pledge during campaigning, ahead of the latest round of national elections held in March.

The proposal would see sovereignty extended to roughly 30 per cent of the West Bank, covering most of the Jordan Valley and hundreds of illegal Israeli settlements.

In response, Palestinian leaders have cut ties with Israel and the United States, which backed the plan.

The UN envoy for the Middle East, Nikolay Mladenov, warned the Council that three decades of international peace efforts could be at stake.

"Recognising that both peoples have a right to live in their ancestral home, 27 years ago Israeli and Palestinian leaders agreed to embark on a noble but difficult road, to resolve the conflict through negotiations, without taking unilateral action, and in order to reach a final status agreement on a just peace", he recalled, speaking from Jerusalem.

"Today we are further than ever from this goal."

Fears of instability

Mr Mladenov reported that the Palestinian Authority has now stopped accepting taxes Israel collects on its behalf.

The resulting 80 per cent drop in monthly revenue has added to economic fragility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, amid reduced donor support to UNRWA, the UN agency that assists Palestinians.

He added that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who have been living under the control of extremist group Hamas, following a rift more than a decade ago, are especially vulnerable.

"The UN and other international organizations are increasingly being asked to perform coordination responsibilities. While we are prepared to provide support on an emergency basis, the UN cannot replace the Palestinian Authority. It is critical that humanitarian and other assistance not be delayed or stopped", he said.

Window still open

In supporting the Secretary-General's appeal to Israel, Mr Mladenov feared annexation could trigger instability across the occupied Palestinian territory and even beyond.

He urged the international community to work to get the parties to step back and continue the dialogue towards peace.

"In the coming weeks, decisions may be reached that will do irreparable damage to Palestinian and Israeli societies, to the security and economic wellbeing of both peoples", he said.

"This bleak vision, however, is not yet a fait accompli. The window is closing, but there is still time to avert chaos. It will require a concerted effort by all stakeholders and the will to take political risks to achieve peace."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says China's Africa lending creates unsustainable debt burdens

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday blasted Chinas policy on lending to African countries, reiterating Washingtons charges that it creates unsustainable debt burdens.Chinas President Xi Jinping indicated in a speech at a China-...

Why Frozen 3 requires extra time, Trailer on Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 released

Frozen 3 is undeniably a highly anticipated animated movies, thanks to Frozen 2 for making a successful record in the global box office. Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest gross...

India, US 'most essential' countries for global peace: Texas Governor

The US and India, as the worlds two leading democracies, can provide a balance globally and are the most essential countries to ensure peace and prosperity, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said. Participating in a webinar here on Tuesday, Ab...

3 held near Delhi while transporting 30 kg cannabis from Andhra

Three suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Greater Noida after 30 kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from their possession on Wednesday, police said. The traffickers were held during a police check in Dadri area while they were t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020