4 people arrested for blackmailing actress Shamna Kasim

Four people have been arrested on charges of blackmailing and demanding money from South Indian actress Shamna Kasim, police said. The Maradu Police arrested the accused following a complaint from Shamna's mother.

Among those arrested are Sarath, Ashraf, Rafeeq and Ramesh, as per the police. According to Maradu Police, "The accused reached Shamna's house on the pretext of bringing a marriage proposal for the actress. The accused introduced themselves as Kozhikode natives and family members of the groom. It is reported that they demanded Rs 1 lakh from Shamna over the phone and issued a death threat. Also, they threatened that they will destroy her career if she refuses to give the money. All the four have been arrested and they are now remanded to judicial custody. The probe is going on." (ANI)