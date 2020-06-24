Left Menu
COVID-19: Delhi chief secy tells govt depts to bring services online

The move is aimed at preventing the spread of novel coronavirus in the national capital. In an order issued on Tuesday, Dev directed officials to take time-bound steps to provide offline services to citizens in online mode and send an action taken report within a week.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed all departments to bring their services online, saying it is necessary to put in place a system that would allow citizens to access government services during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Wednesday. The move is aimed at preventing the spread of novel coronavirus in the national capital.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Dev directed officials to take time-bound steps to provide offline services to citizens in online mode and send an action taken report within a week. "Instructions have been issued from time to time to make all offline services online. In these times of COVID-19 pandemic, it is all the more crucial that citizens are facilitated for submitting applications or receiving government services," Dev said in the order.

