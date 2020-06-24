Left Menu
Development News Edition

2.35 lakh women from Kapu communities to get financial aid for 5 years in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has launched 'Kapu Nestam' scheme to provide financial aid of Rs 15,000 per annum for five years; for 2.35 lakh women of Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 23:26 IST
2.35 lakh women from Kapu communities to get financial aid for 5 years in Andhra
Andhra Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy during launch of the scheme.. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has launched 'Kapu Nestam' scheme to provide financial aid of Rs 15,000 per annum for five years; for 2.35 lakh women of Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities. The beneficiaries should be in the range of 45 to 60 years age group. A total of 2,35,873 beneficiaries are paid almost Rs 354 crores.

While launching the scheme, CM said that his government has been implementing welfare schemes in a transparent manner giving no scope for any corruption as the amount is directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. "The state has spent more than Rs 43,000 crore benefiting 3.98 crore people which went directly into their bank accounts without any pilferage in its 13 months of rule," the CM claimed.

"If there are any left-outs, they can apply and will get the benefit within one month. The amount is deposited as an unencumbered amount. The list of beneficiaries will be displayed at Village Secretariat. More than 23 lakh people of Kapu community were given Rs 4,470 crores under various welfare schemes," he added. CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy addressing the beneficieries said that the previous TDP govt made tall claims for the welfare of Kapu community promising that it will spend Rs 1,000 crores per annum but has allotted a meagre Rs 400 crore on an average for the five years it was in office.

He further said that his government has spent Rs 4,770 crores in just one year for the Kapu community. (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

GlobalFoundries eyes new chip plant as Washington mulls semiconductor stimulus -CEO

GlobalFoundries could expand output at its flagship U.S. plant or break ground on a new one next to it, the chief executive of the third-largest semiconductor contract manufacturer told Reuters on Wednesday. U.S.-based GlobalFoundries, a un...

Manipur's COVID-19 count rises to 970 with 49 new cases

Manipurs COVID-19 tally mounted to 970 with 49 more people testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. All the fresh cases are returnees from other states quarantined at different centres, the official of COVID-19 Commo...

Poland's Duda becomes first foreign leader to visit Trump during pandemic

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday became the first foreign leader to visit U.S. President Donald Trump since the coronavirus pandemic led to global lockdowns, with the two sides close to signing a joint defense cooperation agreemen...

Extend tenure of junior, senior resident doctors to meet shortage: Delhi Health dept to hospitals

The Delhi government has directed all state-run hospitals to extend the term of senior resident and junior resident doctors, who are going to complete their tenures, by six months to meet the shortage of doctors in view of the spike in coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020