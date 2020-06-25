Left Menu
Deceased Walayar minors' parents slam Kerala govt over promotion of cop who first probed rape case

The parents of the two minor sisters, who were allegedly raped and murdered in Walayar of Palakkad district in 2017, on Wednesday attacked the state government for giving promotion to the police officer who first investigated the case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 25-06-2020 05:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 05:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The parents of the two minor sisters, who were allegedly raped and murdered in Walayar of Palakkad district in 2017, on Wednesday attacked the state government for giving promotion to the police officer who first investigated the case. Deputy Superintendent of Police MJ Sojan has been promoted as Crime Branch SP from the post of DSP.

Speaking to media persons, V Bhagyavati, mother of the victims, said, ''We expected justice for our daughters but we did not get it. We trusted the state government but they cheated us. From the very beginning, the police have been the ones who taunted us." "Nirbhaya's mother walked down the street in protest and got justice. Similarly, if I take to the streets, I am sure my children would get justice. I will fight for justice until my death. The culprits must be hanged. We have also filed a case in the Kerala High Court against the promotion given to Sojan. We are seeking to get him expelled from service," she added.

K Shaji, the step-father of the victims, said that he was pretty sad when he heard the news about the promotion of Sojan. "The government is deceiving us. Sojan had said at that time that he could save me if I took the responsibility for the death of the children. At that time, I thought of committing suicide," he said.

The case relates to the mysterious death and alleged sexual exploitation of two minor siblings. While one of them allegedly committed suicide, the second one was later found dead. In October last year, a POCSO court in Palakkad had acquitted three accused in the case after the prosecution failed to establish their involvement in the crime. In November, the Kerala government announced a judicial probe into the case. (ANI)

