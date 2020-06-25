Left Menu
Tigress passes away due to kidney ailment in Aurangabad zoo

ANI | Aurangabad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2020 06:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 06:28 IST
Tigress passes away due to kidney ailment in Aurangabad zoo
Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's Health Officer Dr Neeta Padalkar speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A tigress at an Aurangabad zoo, which was suffering from a kidney ailment, passed away on Wednesday, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Health Officer said. The tigress was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment since June 21.

"A tigress in the zoo passed away today. She was suffering from a kidney ailment and undergoing treatment since June 21. We found out the animal was suffering from a kidney ailment when we learned that urea and creatinine levels in the sample were high," Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's Health Officer Dr Neeta Padalkar told ANI. She said that the tigress' swab has been collected in order to determine whether COVID-19 affects animals as well or not.

"The tigress' swab has been taken and preserved at the moment. The test for COVID-19 will only be done after getting approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and zoo authorities," she further said. (ANI)

