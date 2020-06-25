Left Menu
Cooperate if you don't want Bengaluru to be under lockdown once again: Yediyurappa

Amid talks about re-imposing lockdown in the city following the recent spike in cases, the Chief Minister said he will hold discussions on Thursday and Friday regarding the strict measures that need to be taken to control the virus. "COVID pandemic is increasing, we are making all efforts and we have even sealed some areas.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday asked people to cooperate by following the measures put in place for the control of COVID-19 if they don't want another lockdown or sealing in Bengaluru. Amid talks about re-imposing lockdown in the city following the recent spike in cases, the Chief Minister said he will hold discussions on Thursday and Friday regarding the strict measures that need to be taken to control the virus.

"COVID pandemic is increasing, we are making all efforts and we have even sealed some areas. Today afternoon at Krishna (the CM's home office) I have called a meeting with Ministers and officials and will discuss the strict measures to be taken to control COVID," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Tomorrow noon I have called a meeting of legislators of all political parties from Bengaluru and all Ministers from the city to discuss with them, seek their opinion and take stringent measures." Citing an increase in cases, Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday had said the government may have to think about imposing lockdown in the city if the situation continues.

Following this several Ministers in the state cabinet on Wednesday had said, any decision on re-imposing lockdown in the city will be taken only after consulting experts. Some reports had even suggested that a decision on lockdown is likely at the cabinet meeting scheduled today.

The Chief Minister said there is no lockdown in the entire city, adding only in a few areas it has been imposed and would continue. Concerned over the increase in COVID-19 cases in the city, Yediyurappa on Monday had directed officials to implement lockdown measures strictly in certain clusters which have reported greater number of coronavirus infections.

The city's busy K R Market and Kalasipalya Market have been sealed for 15 days by the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as part of measures to check the spread of the deadly virus. Stating that Bengaluru is a model for the whole country in COVID-19 management, Yediyurappa on Thursday said, when you compare with other major cities, "we have not yet lost control." "But, still in the last few days there has been a spike in COVID cases, what measures have to be taken to control it- we will hold discussions about it both today and tomorrow and will make all efforts to take more strict measures," he said.

A total of 1,678 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the city till last evening. This includes 78 deaths and 475 discharges.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state which stood at 3,408 as of June 1 has crossed the 10,000 mark on Wednesday with the state capital topping the districts in the infection count. Seeking public cooperation in controlling the spread of the virus, Yediyurappa said social distancing and other measures in place were not followed, there has been spread to slums and other places.

"If you don't want Bengaluru to be sealed once again please cooperate and maintain distance," he added. Yediyurappa also said, the government has taken all measures for the safe conduct of SSLC (class 10) exams from today, and students should come out and write exams for their bright future.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

