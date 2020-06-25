Drugs worth Rs 2.10 crore seized in Pune district, four held

Ganja and charas worth Rs 2.10 crore have been seized and four people arrested in Pune district, a Customs official said here on Thursday. Two trucks coming from Andhra Pradesh were intercepted on Wednesday and 868 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.04 crore, charas worth Rs 75 lakh and some other narcotic drugs were seized from cavities made in the roofs of the vehicles, he said.

"We had informationabout trucks carrying contraband from Andhra Pradesh heading for various places in Maharashtra," he said. Customs teams kept a watch on Naldurg-Solapur road near Boramani and followed the two trucks.

The vehicles were stopped and searched after they entered Pune district, the official said. "The total seizure was worth Rs 2.10 crore. The four persons who were traveling in the trucks were arrested and probe is underway," he added.