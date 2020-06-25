Mansukh Mandaviya acknowledges contribution of Indian seafarers in economy

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping, today participated in the celebration of International Seafarers Day, as the chief guest, in the ceremony hosted by the National Maritime Day Celebration Committee, via video conferencing. The theme this year for the annual Day of the Seafarer is 'Seafarers are Key Workers". The theme acknowledges the contribution of seafarers in maintaining the supply chain in the world, as 90% of global trade moves through the sea.

Shri Mandaviya released the E-souvenir and addressed the gathering, comprising of the officials of the DG Shipping, Chairperson & MD of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), officials of SCI and seafarers.

Shri Mandaviya congratulated and wished the seafarers on the International Seafarers Day. He acknowledged the contribution of Indian seafarers in the economy and development of the country. Shri Mandaviya also thanked the family of seafarers for supporting them in the challenging job. He recognized challenges faced by seafarers as professional hazards in the COVID pandemic, such as sign-in and sign off, movement during the lockdown. Shri Mandaviya set the target of increasing the share of Indian seafarers by 5 lakhs from 94,000 in 2014. It will create more employment opportunities as well as high paying jobs for the Indian youth. He appreciated the role of seafarers for moving the wheels of the economy during the pandemic and wished safe sailing in the future for the serving and building New India.

(With Inputs from PIB)