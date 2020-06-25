8 police personnel in Joint CP's office in Lucknow test COVID-19 positive

Eight personnel in escort, guard, telephone duty of Joint Police Commissioner, Law and Order, Lucknow have been found positive for Corona virus after which the officer went in home quarantine. "Eight personnel in escort, guard, telephone duty at Joint, CP, Law and order, Navneet Arora have been found positive. All of them have been sent to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for isolation," a senior officials said here. "21 policemen who came in contact with positive personnel got checked and found negative. They are, however, sent in home quarantine," he said adding that cleaning and sanitisation being done at Jointt CP office.

