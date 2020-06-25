Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 police personnel in Joint CP's office in Lucknow test COVID-19 positive

PTI ABN   -------------------------- Lucknow, Jun 25 (PTI) Eight police personnel working in the office of the Joint Police Commissioner, Law and Order, Lucknow have been found positive for coronavirus on Thursday after which the officer has put himself under home quarantine. Eight personnel under the escort, guard and telephone duty at Joint CP (Law and Order) Navneet Arora have been found positive and all of them have been sent to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for isolation, a senior official said here.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:48 IST
8 police personnel in Joint CP's office in Lucknow test COVID-19 positive

Eight personnel in escort, guard, telephone duty of Joint Police Commissioner, Law and Order, Lucknow have been found positive for Corona virus after which the officer went in home quarantine. "Eight personnel in escort, guard, telephone duty at Joint, CP, Law and order, Navneet Arora have been found positive. All of them have been sent to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for isolation," a senior officials said here. "21 policemen who came in contact with positive personnel got checked and found negative. They are, however, sent in home quarantine," he said adding that cleaning and sanitisation being done at Jointt CP office.

The Joint Commissioner Arora is also under home and working from home, he said. There are no policemen found positive at police lines here till now or at any police stations, he added. PTI ABN   -------------------------- Lucknow, Jun 25 (PTI) Eight police personnel working in the office of the Joint Police Commissioner, Law and Order, Lucknow have been found positive for coronavirus on Thursday after which the officer has put himself under home quarantine.

Eight personnel under the escort, guard and telephone duty at Joint CP (Law and Order) Navneet Arora have been found positive and all of them have been sent to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for isolation, a senior official said here. "Twenty-one policemen who came in contact with the affected personnel got checked and were found to be negative. They are, however, staying in home quarantine," he said adding that cleaning and sanitisation is being done at the Joint CP's office.

The officer is also under home quarantine and working from home, he said. There are no policemen found positive at the police lines here till now or at any police stations, the official added.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

One of our best performances of season: Trent Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

Liverpools Trent Alexander-Arnold is impressed with his teams world-class performance against Crystal Palace as he termed it as one of our best performances of the season by far. After witnessing a goalless draw against Everton on June 21, ...

Tibet's independence will secure India's boundary with China, says Tibetan activist

Amid simmering tension between India and China following the recent face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, a noted Tibetan author and activist has said that Indias boundary with China will be secured after Tibets independence. While speaking ...

Being mentally strong is most important factor amid coronavirus pandemic: Mominul Haque

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque believes that being mentally strong is the most important factor during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. As professional players, it is in our blood to be one with bat and ball, all the time. So it is im...

Shutdowns expected in some U.S. areas as coronavirus spikes -Kudlow

Spikes in novel U.S. coronavirus cases will likely trigger closures in some places but not a nationwide shutdown, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, as a number of states recorded a record rise in infections.There w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020