Corona-positive persons will not have to visit COVID care centres for clinical assessment: Sisodia
It has been decided to withdraw the Centre's order regarding the requirement of COVID care centre visit by corona-positive persons at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting, he added. Sisodia said those found COVID-19 positive through the rapid test will be clinically assessed by medical officers on the spot.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:50 IST
Corona-positive persons will not be required to visit COVID care centres for a clinical assessment for home isolation or hospitalisation, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said after an SDMA meeting on Thursday. It has been decided to withdraw the Centre's order regarding the requirement of COVID care centre visit by corona-positive persons at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting, he added.
Sisodia said those found COVID-19 positive through the rapid test will be clinically assessed by medical officers on the spot. In case of those found positive for the disease through the RT-PCR test, the assessment will be done by a home isolation team sent by the district surveillance officer, he added.
Home isolation has been highly successful in Delhi and around 30,000 coronavirus patients have been cured under the system, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish Sisodia
- COVID
- Corona
- Delhi
- Aam Aadmi Party
- SDMA
ALSO READ
Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking direction to ensure private hospitals do not charge COVID-19 patients exorbitanatly
Arizona calls for emergency plan as COVID-19 spikes after reopening
Mexico's coronavirus peak still weeks off, 600 new deaths tallied
Argentina's new daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 for first time
Argentina's coronavirus infections on rise, exceeds 1,000 new cases per day