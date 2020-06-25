Left Menu
Monsoon covers most of Punjab, some parts of Haryana

The northern limit of monsoon passes through Nagore, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal and Ferozepur,” the MeT department said Thursday. Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures settled a few notches below normal limits in the two states and at their common capital Chandigarh.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:19 IST
The southwest monsoon advanced further to cover most parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana on Thursday, the Meteorological Department here said. The wind system had reached the northern parts of Punjab, and Chandigarh, on Wednesday, bringing rains at many places. “The monsoon has advanced into most parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana. The northern limit of monsoon passes through Nagore, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal and Ferozepur,” the MeT department said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures settled a few notches below normal limits in the two states and at their common capital Chandigarh. Chandigarh recorded a high of 34.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal limit.

In Haryana, Narnaul's maximum settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, while Hisar recorded a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. Karnal, which received light rain during the day, recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. Ambala recorded a maximum of 34.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Patiala in Punjab recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. Amritsar and Ludhiana, which received light showers, recorded maximum temperatures at 33.5 degrees Celsius 33.2 degrees Celsius and, respectively.

The MeT has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days..

