Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Himachal; toll reaches 8

On the contrary, the Chandigarh authorities said that her death should be included in the Himachal Pradesh record book as she was referred from a state hospital for treatment. One more person tested positive for novel coronavirus in Hamirpur district on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 808.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:42 IST
Another COVID-19 patient dies in Himachal; toll reaches 8

Another COVID-19 patient died in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, raising the toll due to the disease in the state to eight. A 57-year-old man from Kangra district succumbed to the virus at Nerchowk Medical College in Mandi district, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati.

A resident of Kangra's Bhawarna village in Palampur tehsil, he was diabetic and also suffering from chronic renal disease, Prajapati added. The man was shifted to Nerchowk Medical College in Mandi from Kangra district for dialysis on June 23, where he died during treatment on Thursday, he said.

The man had come back to Kangra district from Delhi on June 20 and was institutionally quarantined at Parour. Later he was shifted to a dedicated COVID health centre at Dharamshala as he turned symptomatic on June 22. Subsequently, he tested positive on June 23, the official added. The total number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the state has now reached eight.

The deceased include a 70-year-old woman from Delhi, who had been staying at a factory's guest house in Baddi in HP's Solan district since March 15. She had tested positive for coronavirus in PGIMER Chandigarh on April 2 and died there. The Himachal Pradesh Health Department initially mentioned the woman's death in its record but later stopped including her death in its record on the plea that as per protocol, the death should be included in Chandigarh as she tested positive there. On the contrary, the Chandigarh authorities said that her death should be included in the Himachal Pradesh record book as she was referred from a state hospital for treatment.

One more person tested positive for novel coronavirus in Hamirpur district on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 808. Two patients -- one each in Solan and Chamba -- recovered from the infection on Thursday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

So far, 468 people have recovered, while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state, he said. The state has now 319 active cases.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active COVID-19 cases in the state at 107, followed by 87 in Kangra, 38 in Solan, 29 in Una, 18 in Shimla, 15 in Bilaspur, 13 in Chamba, 10 in Sirmaur, one each in Mandi and Kullu..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Validation of rapid antigen detection tests for COVID-19: ICMR invites applications from manufacturers

The ICMR on Thursday invited applications for validation of rapid antigen detection tests for COVID-19 from all manufacturers who have developed such kits as part of its efforts to scale up testing capacity with faster diagnosis. The rapid ...

Polish presidential vote puts government's reforms on the line

Poles vote on Sunday in a closely-fought presidential election critical to the nationalist Law and Justice PiS governments hopes of implementing its conservative agenda, including judicial reforms the European Union says undermine democracy...

Kanimozhi writes to Sitharaman to consider waving interest on loans taken by women SHGs for moratorium period

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Union Finance Minister over the COVID-19 Regulatory Package by the Reserve Bank of India RBI, requesting her to consider waiving the interest amount on loans taken by women self-help groups SHGs for mor...

Relatives accept bodies of father,son; hope to get justice

The relatives of two traders, who died in a hospital at nearby Tuticorin district after being allegedly beaten up by police, accepted the bodies of the deceased on Thursday, expressing hope they would get justice and following assurances gi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020