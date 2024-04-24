Congress gears up for Shimla parliamentary constituency battle in upcoming Lok Sabha elections

The Congress on Wednesday launched its campaign for the Shimla parliamentary constituency from the Sri Renukaji assembly segment.

This was the first Congress election rally in the Shimla parliamentary constituency after sitting MLA from Kasauli assembly segment Vinod Sultanpuri was declared the party candidate from the seat.

Launching the campaign at a rally in Khalakyar village, about 50 km from here, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that selection of Sri Renukaji assembly segment for launching Sultanpuri's campaign carries big political significance.

Sri Renukaji was once represented by first chief minister Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar. This assembly constituency, which has always been a Congress stronghold, elected party leader Prem Singh for six times and his son and present MLA Vinay Kumar continuously for three terms.

Agnihotri said Sri Renukaji will also send positive waves in entire Shimla parliamentary constituency and encourage the Congress workers and sympathizers to ensure Sultanpuri's victory by a huge margin.

Accusing the BJP of running a malicious political agenda in the state to topple the Congress government by using unfair means, Agnihotri said the saffron party leaders are dreaming of capturing power through shortcuts.

''Their mission has failed and six legislators who ditched the Congress party have now become the former MLAs and three independents whose resignations are hanging in balance may also become ex-MLAs very soon,'' he said.

Nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three independent legislators, had voted in favour of the BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27 and later joined the BJP.

The deputy chief minister rubbished the BJP's charges that the Congress government in the state will fall on June 4 and many more MLAs are ready to leave the party.

Asserting there is no threat to the Congress government, Agnihotri said that in the house of 62, the Congress has 34 MLAs while the BJP has only 25 MLAs and three independents have already resigned.

He said Sultanpuri will get thumping support from Sri Renukaji segment. The people of other political parties in Sirmaur will also vote for him by rising above party lines because Sultanpuri is the son-in-law of Sirmaur, he added.

On this occasion, Sultanpuri thanked the people of Sirmaur for electing his father Krishna Dutt Sultanpuri as MP for six consecutive terms from Shimla parliamentary constituency which is a record in the political history of Himachal Pradesh. He promised to work hard to serve the people just like his father did.

The political observers are of the view that launching Congress campaign from Sri Renukaji constituency -- the 'Hatti heart-land' -- is of great political significance as this assembly constituency is a reserved constituency for scheduled caste which has traditionally elected Congress MLAs most of the time since Himachal came into existence.

Moreover, it sends a strong message to the SC community of Shimla parliamentary segment. The Congress also targets to use the symbolic influence of Dr Y S Parmar by launching their election campaign from his homeland.

