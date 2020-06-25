Left Menu
India stands with Republic of Korea for permanent peace in Korean Peninsula: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for establishing peace in the Korean Peninsula and said New Delhi stands by the Republic of Korea in its quest for permanent peace.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for establishing peace in the Korean Peninsula and said New Delhi stands by the Republic of Korea in its quest for permanent peace. In a video message to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, he said India is proud to have contributed to this cause by deploying its 60 Para Field Hospital in the Korean Peninsula during the war.

"I salute the resilience and resolve of the Korean people who have build a great country rising from the ashes of war," he said. The prime minister also appreciated the efforts made by President Moon Jae-in to preserve and promote peace in the Korean Peninsula.

"The government and people of India stand by the government and the people of the Republic of Korea in their quest for permanent peace in the Korean Peninsula," the prime minister said. The message from the prime minister was screened during a commemorative ceremony to mark the occasion in Seoul, a statement said.

The field hospital deployed by India had rendered yeoman service during the war and provided essential medical aid both to soldiers and civilians. North Korea invaded South Korea on June 25, 1950.

The war, which continued till July 1953, cost millions of lives. It ended in an armistice.

