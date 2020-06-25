Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eskom commit to complete Medupi and Kusile power stations on time: David Mabuza

The Deputy President announced this when he responded to oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:39 IST
Eskom commit to complete Medupi and Kusile power stations on time: David Mabuza
Mabuza said while the system remains under pressure, the government is confident that Eskom has put in place the necessary measures to keep the lights on. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Deputy President David Mabuza says Eskom has committed to completing the construction of Medupi power station this year, while Kusile will be completed by 2023.

The Deputy President announced this when he responded to oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Mabuza said while the system remains under pressure, the government is confident that Eskom has put in place the necessary measures to keep the lights on.

He said the contribution of the New Build programme to energy availability is critical in the mix of initiatives to ensure energy security.

"Eskom has to deal with cost overruns and defects affecting Kusile and Medupi power stations.

"We are advised by the leadership of Eskom that a great deal of progress has been made in effecting corrective technical modifications, which are required at Kusile and Medupi.

"Eskom has committed to completing Medupi and Kusile power stations by the revised dates of 2020 …and 2023 respectively," he said.

Mabuza said although the COVID-19 pandemic might have an impact on the potential completion of the project, the New Build will contribute additional capacity to the country's generation capacity.

The Deputy President said, meanwhile, that government has put forward a clear maintenance plan to avoid electricity supply disruptions.

"To consistently achieve acceptable levels of energy availability, a focused maintenance programme is critical to avoid electricity supply disruptions, particularly when you are managing a fleet of old and unreliable power plants.

"We are pleased that the Eskom leadership has put a clear maintenance plan in place to ensure that the energy availability factor is kept at levels which will avoid unexpected electricity supply disruptions."

Eskom re-negotiating coal contracts

The Deputy President said the power utility is undergoing a process of organisational transformation, which seeks to achieve significant cost reduction and savings while improving the overall efficiencies across key drivers such as expenditure on coal contracts and compensation of employees.

Mabuza said Eskom is reviewing its headcount levels in a way that will balance and match business delivery outcomes and will match the core skills and improve organisational performance.

"As part of achieving operating efficiencies and cost reduction, Eskom has embarked on the re-negotiation of some of the coal contracts to bring them in line with the [value for money] principle -- achieve optimal pricing and ensure win-win outcomes with the affected coal suppliers, in the best interest of our country."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand were handed the right to host the 2023 Womens World Cup soccer tournament by a comfortable margin after a vote by the FIFA Council on Thursday. Their joint proposal beat a rival bid from Colombia to host the tourna...

UPDATE 1-U.S. imposes sanctions on companies operating in Iran's metals sector

The United States on Thursday blacklisted four steel, aluminum and iron companies operating in Irans metals sector, as well as sales agents of Irans largest steel manufacturer it said generate tens of millions of dollars for Tehrans metals ...

'Faces of the conquerors': Trump trip to Rushmore draws fire

President Donald Trumps plans to kick off Independence Day with a showy display at Mount Rushmore are drawing sharp criticism from Native Americans who view the monument as a desecration of land violently stolen from them and used to pay ho...

Is Alexa & Katie Season 5 renewed or Season 4 ended the Netflix series?

While Alexa Katie Season 4 just had a recent streaming on Netflix, many fans are expecting Season 5 to be renewed. Earlier, a news broke out that the fourth season would mark end to the series. Read further to know more in details.Has Netf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020