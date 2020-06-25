Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:29 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 56 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 10884 4988 136 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 160 38 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 6370 3958 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 8381 6480 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 423 329 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2456 1729 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 73780 44765 2429 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 995 335 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 29578 21506 1754 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 12463 7380 198 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 808 468 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 6549 3967 90 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2219 1575 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 10560 6670 170 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 3726 1941 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 941 358 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 12595 9619 542 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 147741 77453 6931 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1056 354 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 45 41 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 145 30 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 355 160 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 5962 4291 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 502 187 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 4769 3192 120 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 16296 12563 379 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 85 39 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 70977 39999 911 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 10444 4361 225 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1264 897 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2642 1745 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 20193 13119 611 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 15648 10190 606 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 481068 284770 15294------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 18107 14375 405 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 473105 and the death toll at 14894. The ministry said that 271697 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

V5 win again, improve to 5-1 at LPL Summer

Victory Five continued their resurgence with their most convincing win yet on Thursday to improve to 5-1 at the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split, as Week 4 continued in Shanghai. Victory Five, who went 0-16 in the Spring Split befo...

DRX move to 3-0 in LCK Summer Split

DRX won their third straight, besting SANDBOX Gaming 2-1, on Thursday to remain undefeated in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. DRX moved to 3-0 and into first place as Week 2 continued, behind MVP performances from top la...

Going to talk with US counterpart in next few days on proposed trade deal: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday he will be talking to USTR Robert Lighthizer in the next few days to quickly wrap up initial aspects of the proposed trade deal, which is under negotiations. India and the US are negot...

Move on 'Fair & Lovely', HUL seeks 'Glow & Lovely' trademark registration

Glow Lovely might soon greet you from the shelves with Hindustan Unilever seeking trademark registration for the new name as the FMCG major has decided to drop the word Fair from its popular fairness cream Fair Lovely. While, HUL, a subsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020