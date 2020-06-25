238 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district, 12 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district reached 19,839 on Thursday with 238 new cases coming to light, the Gujarat health department said. Twelve persons died due to the pandemic since previous evening, taking the death toll in the district to 1,390, it said in a release.

216 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery, including 199 from the city, it said. Of 1,754 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Gujarat so far, Ahmedabad district alone accounts for 1,390 fatalities.

While 1,338 of these victims were from the city, 52 deaths have been reported from the rural area of the district. Of the new 238 COVID-19 patients found since Wednesday evening, 225 cases were recorded in Ahmedabad city.

The city also accounts for 19,080 coronavirus cases while the rural area has reported 759 cases so far.