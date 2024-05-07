Left Menu

UK's 21-member Royal College of Defence Studies delegation begins India visit

A 21-member delegation of the Royal College of Defence Studies on Tuesday began their India visit by laying a wreath to pay their homage at the war memorial in New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:30 IST
UK's 21-member Royal College of Defence Studies delegation begins India visit
21-member delegation of the Royal College of Defence Studies visit war memorial (Photo/X @UKDefenceIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-member delegation of the Royal College of Defence Studies on Tuesday began their India visit by laying a wreath to pay their homage at the war memorial in New Delhi. The Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) is a British military staff college that trains senior officers from the British Armed Forces, Civil Service, and Diplomatic Service in international security and national defence. The college's goal is to develop strategic thinkers and leaders who can work at the strategic level in a cross-government and international environment.

The delegation of the UK-based academy is on an India visit and will be travelling across the country as part of their study tour. UK Defence Adviser in India, Brigadier Nick Sawyer shared details of the visit on X, saying, "A delegation of the Royal College of Defence Studies today began their India visit by visiting the @salute2soldier in New Delhi and laying a wreath to pay their homage to the fallen soldiers. The 21-members cohort will be travelling across the country as part of their study tour."

India and the UK have active defence cooperation with dialogue at Defence Secretary and three services level. At the services level, joint exercises and wide ranging exchanges between the three services are conducted on the basis of mutually agreed agenda, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Both sides have emphasized the need to look at joint production and joint research rather than just sales and the need to move beyond a buyer-seller relationship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024